FOREO UFO Activated Masks - Make My Day (7 count)

Upgrade your sheet mask game with UFO Activated Masks in Make My Day by FOREO, which massages deep below the surface to deliver soft, smooth skin that lasts. Infused with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, this skin care solution works hard to keep free radical damage and dehydrated skin at bay.Key Ingredients:Hyaluronic Acid: has the ability to hold 1,000 times its weight in moisture for hydration that seeps deep into the skin, instantly infusing moisture into the skin for an incredibly nourished complexion Red Algae Extract: nutrient-packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that actively promote skin health and protect the skin from harmful free radicalsKey Benefits:Instantly infuses moisture into the skinRadiant and glowing skinRich in antioxidantsProtects from harmful free radicalsEnergizes complexion for a healthy glowParaben-freeTip: Needs to be paired with UFO or UFO mini device by FOREO. Use the mask after a flight or long exposure to indoor heating/air conditioning to rehydrate your skin. As the mask smoothes and softens skin, it’s ideal for no-makeup days when you’d rather show off your natural glow.