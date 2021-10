UGG's famously soft shearling ensures all-day comfort in this iconic West Coast boot that naturally wicks away moisture and regulates heat. Plus, a Treadlite by UGG(TM) sole provides increased cushioning, durability and traction on both wet and dry surfaces. Pull-on style Foam-cushioned insole Treadlite by UGG(TM) sole for comfort UGGpure is a textile made entirely from wool to feel and wear like genuine shearling Leather upper/genuine shearling