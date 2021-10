This abbreviated version of the classic UGG boot is updated with a tonal logo stripe down the side. The style delivers extra comfort with a lining crafted from UGGplush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend but crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling. 1 1/4" heel (size 11) 5 1/2" shaft Pull-on style Treadlite by UGG outsole is lightweight and flexible Leather upper/UGGplush wool-blend lining/synthetic sole Imported