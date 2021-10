Indulgently plush genuine shearling and UGGpure wool bring unparalleled comfort to a slide slipper set on a low platform with a grippy rubber tread. 1" platform (size 9) Slight dye transfer may occur with darker colors during first few wears Genuine shearling upper/100% wool UGGpure lining/rubber sole Shearling may be sourced from Australia, Ireland, the UK or the USA. See packaging for confirmed country of origin Imported Women's Shoes