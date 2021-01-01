Shakespeare Ugly Stik GX2 Custom Spincast Combo, graphite

The new and exclusive Shakespeare® Ugly Stik® GX2™ Custom Spincast Combo combines the heritage and tradition of the original while maintaining the strength and durability Ugly Stiks are known for. This exclusive combo features Winn advanced polymer Dri-Tac grips, which increase grip comfort and improve performance. The Ugly Stik GX2 Custom Spincasting Combo is exclusive and takes the guesswork out of building the ideal Ugly Stik combo. FEATURES: Ugly Stik® GX2™ Spincast combo with custom Winn® split grips Winn® advanced polymer Dri-Tac grips provide added comfort and control Ugly Tech™ construction with a combination of Graphite and fiberglass to create a strong, yet sensitive rod Ugly Tuff™ one piece stainless steel guides provide excellent durability and eliminate insert pop-outs Ugly Stik™ Clear Tip® design for strength and sensitivity