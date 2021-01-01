UGREEN WS105 HiTune T2 bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds TWS 4 Mic Stereo Earphones Gaming Mode Low Latency Wireless Charging-White

Features: Optimal EQ SettingSwitch freely between Gaming Mode & Normal Mode, set the right tune for the besGaming ModeUltra-low-latency technology accelerates audio processing for smooth sound sync when playing games or watching videos. Switch to Gaming Mode for latency as low as 60ms. Incredible Call QualityThe earbuds are equipped with four microphones (two per earbud) and utilize ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) to filter out background noise and accurately pick up your voice during calls. Wireless Charging & Type-C Quick ChargeEarbuds support wireless charging so you can upright it on the wireless charger (not included) to get charging. Besides, equipped with Type-C cable that offers you more quick and stable wired charging. Specifications: Brand: UGREENProduct name: HiTune T2 True Wireless EarbudsProduct model: WS105bluetooth version: bluetooth 5.0bluetooth profiles: HSP, HFP, AVRCP, A2DPbluetooth frequency: 2400MHz-2483.