UH1-Huey Helicopter Veteran American Flag Pilot Vietnam Vet T-Shirt

Great gift for pilots, avgeeks, military aviators and veterans, vet airplane pilots, A&P aircraft mechanics, war plane fans, airshow enthusiasts, air crew, crew chiefs, plane captains, aviation apparel wearers, student pilots, flight instructors and flight USA flag, American silhouettes of two flying UH-1 Iroquois choppers or helicopters, commonly known as the "Huey," multipurpose military helicopter, famous for its use in the Vietnam war. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem