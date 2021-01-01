HairMax Ultima 12 Hair Growth Laser Comb

The HairMax Ultima 12 LaserComb is an FDA-cleared medical device that features lasers that gently bathe the scalp in laser light, stimulating the hair follicle for growth. There's no heat, no tingling. The HairMax Ultima 12 LaserComb treats pattern hair loss, also known as genetic or hereditary loss, one of the most common forms for men and women. In women, it is usually represented by general thinning throughout the scalp. In men, it may be indicated by a receding hair line or thinning on the top of the scalp. Recommended for men and women ages 18 and up. Visible results may be seen in as little as 16 weeks. In clinical studies of the HairMax LaserComb, after 26 weeks, the average increase in hair count for men was 129 new hairs per square inch. How do I use it: Simply glide the LaserComb slowly over your scalp in a combing motion, moving it about 1/2" every four seconds. Cover your scalp in this manner for the recommended eight-minute treatment time. The LaserComb will beep every four seconds to help you time the application (sound can be turned off if preferred), and the countdown timer displays the time remaining in your treatment. For best results, follow this procedure for eight minutes, three times per week. Regular use is required to maintain hair regrowth. From HairMax.