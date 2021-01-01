The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Make your move down the back nine in the athletic adidas Golf Ultimate 2.0 Solid Polo. A regular fit golf polo crafted from a breathable fabric blend. adidas Golf delivers products that help players of all skill levels reach their potential. climalite fabric pulls moisture away from the skin and pushes it towards the outer fabric face for quick-drying comfort. UPF 50+ UV protection safeguards skin by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A B rays (UVA/UVB). Added stretch provides a wide range of motion and accelerated dry time. Spread collar. Three-button placket. Short sleeves. Logo hit at left arm. High-low hem with split sides. 88% recycled polyester, 12% spandex. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.