Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81(r)

Long considered to be the absolute in technical running during the '80s, the Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81 shoes make a strong comeback with modern styling that's sure to please old and young alike! Vegan. Low-top sneakers in a low-profile silhouette with natural fiber uppers and synthetic leather. Lightly-padded collar and tongue for comfort, fit and feel. Textile lining with cushioned footbed. Traditional lace-up closure for secure fit. Two-tone EVA midsole with flex channels on heel provides cushioning and added flexibility. Supportive TPU heel piece. Rubber outsole for great traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size Men's 9, Women's 10.5, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.