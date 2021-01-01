UMA Ultimate Brightening Rose Toner in Beauty: NA. UMA Ultimate Brightening Rose Toner in Beauty: NA. Revitalize skin's natural glow with UMA's Ultimate Brightening Rose Toner. Papaya and Watermelon clear pores of dirt, grease and grime while rich Sandalwood and Frankincense treat uneven pigmentation and boost luminosity. Enhanced with legendary fruit extracts and precious essential oils, this organic astringent minimizes fine lines and banishes blemishes, uncovering a smooth, luxurious complexion.. Rose Water hydrates while Tomato tones and tightens pores. Vegan and cruelty-free. Free from synthetic fragrances, emulsifiers, preservatives, parabens, GMOs and mineral oils. 4 oz. Shake thoroughly before use. After cleansing with UMA Ultimate Brightening Rose Powder, apply with a cotton pad in gentle, circular motions. For daily cleanse: Mix with UMA Ultimate Brightening Rose Powder to form a paste. Gently massage face in circular motions for 20-30 seconds and rinse with warm water. For deeper exfoliation (recommended 3 times a week): Apply and leave paste for 30 - 45 seconds until semi-dry and gently massage in circular motions until the paste starts to peel; rinse with warm water. UMAR-WU11. UUBRT. Handcrafted in the Ayurvedic tradition, UMA Oils' organic remedies are unparalleled in their purity and therapeutic benefits. Each formula is grown, blended and bottled in small batches at the label's lush Indian estate. Use these traditional treatments to transform your skin and overall wellbeing. UMA's stunning, home-grown treatment oils are virtually unparalleled in their purity and efficacy. Harnessing the skin, and sensory benefits of some of the world's most powerfully healing plant extracts, each exquisite ayurvedic and aromatherapeutic elixir is 100% natural and organic - grown, distilled, formulated and bottled in small batches at a lush family estate in India - to exhibit a remarkable, skin-strengthening and spirit-lifting impact.