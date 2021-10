UMA Oils Ultimate Brightening Rose Toner, 4.0 oz./ 118 mL DetailsSoothe, repair, and smooth the skin's surface with our luxurious rose toner made from legendary fruit extracts and our most precious essential oils. Papaya clears out the pores and eliminates dirt, grease, and grime, allowing the other products in your regimen to set in better. Watermelon and pore-tightening tomato also help to tone and banish blemishes. Rose acts as a powerful astringent, while sandalwood boosts luminosity in t.