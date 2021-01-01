Hanes Ultimate Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch Boxer Brief 1-Pack Assorted L Men's

Hanes Total Support Pouch Boxer Briefs have an innovative breathable mesh liner that separates and supports for the ultimate in all-day comfort. Comfort Flex Fit stretchable fabric moves with you and is made with ultra soft, smooth and sustainable TENCEL Lyocell fibers. Breathable Mesh Liner - Separates, supports and helps prevent chafing. Sustainable TENCEL Lyocell fibers. 100% Recycled Polyester to reduce landfill waste. No ride up. Comfort Flex waistband moves with you. Advanced odor protection. Wicks away moisture to you cool and dry. Tagless. Traditional fly. Available in a 1-pack. Color of Boxer Brief may vary from color shown.