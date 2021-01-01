Don't be fooled by its adorable size, NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Edit Petite Shadow Palette - Phoenix is small but mighty! This travel-friendly palette is packed with six handpicked hues in a vivid mix of velvety-rich textures and mesmerizing finishes. All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified. Good news, shadow lovers! We've added two new palettes to the Ultimate Shadow Palette family, and they're as dope as ever. Brimming with smokey tones of true navy and gray, the Ash palette is all about capturing that cool, smoldering drama, while our Phoenix palette comes loaded with bright-haute shades of red and berry-perfect for creating intense and sizzling looks.