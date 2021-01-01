NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Edit Petite Shadow Palette, Utopia

Meet the NYX Professional Makeup Utopia Eyeshadow Palette and take a trip to a dreamy, creamy makeup reality. With these 6 out-of-this world shades, discover a universe where warm neutrals coexist with hazy pastels, with a hint of metallic gold hues. This versatile eyeshadow palette features an ultra-creamy, blendable formula in matte and metallic finishes, perfect for creating endless eyeshadow looks. Mix and match your way to your ultimate color utopia! All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty- and PETA certified.