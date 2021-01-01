EVE PEARL Ultimate Lip Palette and Gloss Duo

The EVE PEARL Ultimate Lip Palette is a beautiful lip collection of 18 gorgeous, universally flattering and timeless moisturizing lipsticks in a single sleek compact design that fits perfectly into a makeup bag or purse. The dual applicator brush easily picks up the versatile lip color combinations to match all your needs. Formulated with vitamin E and aloe to help hydrate, soothe and look great, lipstick names are on the back to identify your favorite shades. The Pearlicious Lip Gloss is a universally flattering shade for anytime. Neutral lightweight texture easily glides onto lips with great slip. Enhance, highlight, and give a hint of pop to your favorite lipstick or use it alone. Vitamin E and aloe formula helps hydrate and nourish. With just a hint of a fresh and pleasant flavor, this gloss is made for grown-ups who still want to look good and feel good. How do I use it: The Ultimate Lip Palette comes with a mini dual-ended brush. Dip into any one color or dip into several to create your favorite looks. Apply to your lips; a little goes a long way. Try layering colors or contouring your lips by using a darker shade on the outer parts of your lips and a lighter shade in the center. Use the Pearlicious Lip Gloss applicator to spread the rest of the lip colors and top off with gloss all at the same time. Remove the applicator and place on your lips. Best to first apply to the lower lip; start with the center and then rub back and forth. Use on bare lips for a healthy natural hydrated look or use over lipstick to enhance, contour, and add some pop to your lips. From EVE PEARL. Includes: