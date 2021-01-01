Hanes Ultimate Men's Ultra Soft Cotton/Modal White Crewneck Undershirt 4-Pack S

Hanes Ultimate V-Neck Undershirt The ultimate in comfort! Our Hanes Ultimate Collection is made with comfort features in every detail, including a soft, cotton/modal blend and Cool Comfort wicking fabric for all-day comfort. FreshIQ advanced odor protection technology attacks the odor-causing bacteria in your clothing that causes your underwear and socks to smell - so now you can feel fresh all day. Made with an ultra soft cotton/modal blend for all day comfort. Cool Comfort wicking fabric keeps you cool for all day comfort. Lay Flat Collar is designed to keeps its shape. Undershirt is designed to stay tucked in for a confident fit. Tag-free for itch-free comfort. Available in a convenient 4-Pack.