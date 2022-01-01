Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Fix Eye Power-Treatment Fill & Firm

Ultimate Miracle Worker Fix Eye Power-Treatment Fill & Firm - Ultimate Miracle Worker Fix Eye Power-Treatment Fill & Firm: Philosophy's 1st super-tasking treatment to fill, firm & smooth eye contour, rapidly targeting common signs of aging. Benefits Super-tasker for the delicate skin around the eye, featuring actives including patented bi-retinoid, soy peptide extracts and hyaluronic acid 3-dimensional problems that occur around the eye contour are rapidly targeted, for a notably smoother and more youthful-looking appearance Featuring actives including patented bi-retinoid, soy peptide extracts and hyaluronic acid Clinical Results After 1 use, skin looks smoother and more youthful* In as little as 12 days, 97% of women saw a creaseless eye area that looked ironed flat*/100% saw a less-crinkled eye area* In 31 days, crepiness** reduced by 94%* and hollowness reduced by 64%* *4-week independent clinical and self-assessment study with 31 women ages 45-65 **Crepiness is when skin looks like crumpled tissue paper - Ultimate Miracle Worker Fix Eye Power-Treatment Fill & Firm