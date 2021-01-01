From stripe & stare

Stripe & Stare Ultimate Rich Basics Knicker Box 8 Pack

$120.00
In stock
Buy at shopbop

Description

Lace trim8 packShell: 95% modal/5% elastaneTrim: 91% nylon/9% elastaneWash coldImported, China

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com