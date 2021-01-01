Gulsha Ultimate Rosewater Spray in Beauty: NA. Gulsha Ultimate Rosewater Spray in Beauty: NA. Potent, pure, and packed with essential nutrients, Gulsha's Ultimate Rosewater is a multifunctional product that cleanses, nourishes, and tones in a single step. Distilled in limited quantity batches on Gulsha's rose farm during the annual harvest, their exclusive distillation process does not remove the valuable rose essential oil, leaving all of the Rosa Damascena flower's antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and aromatherapeutic properties intact. This natural multitasker helps improve the hydration of skin for more than 24 hours, while helping reinforce the hydrolipid barrier and fighting oxidative stress and pollution. A soothing and astringent effect leaves skin petal soft, soothed, refreshed, purified, and protected.. Suitable for combination, dry, normal, oily, and sensitive skinTargets concerns of dryness and dullness. 100% natural origin, tested under dermatological control, and made with Ecocert-certified ingredients. Free of Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfates, Mineral Oils, Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Synthetic Colorants, and Synthetic Perfumes. 1.7 fl oz/ 50 ml. Spritz directly onto face or cotton pad. Wipe your face, neck and dÃ©colletÃ© to soften, stimulate, hydrate and tone the skin. GULR-WU12. 310122. The story of gulsha starts with Rosa Damascena, the delicate and precious variety indigenous to the Isparta region of Turkey. Each year, on around 20,000 acres of land, almost 10,000 tons of oil-bearing rose blossoms are produced, with nearly 10,000 families earning their living by growing roses. Blossoming only during the month of May, each and every bloom is picked by hand, before dawn, in a traditional 130-year-old practice. Since 1965, this family-owned company has been one of the most trusted sources of this rose, supplying world famous cosmetic brands with raw materials of rose oil, rose concrete and rose absolute. This deep knowledge of the rose's unique benefits has been translated into a series of exclusive natural skincare products suitable for all skin types, a collaboration with the very best French skincare experts unique formulations that marry tried-and-tested traditional methods with cutting-edge science. gulsha formulas are all based on rosa damascena essential oil, which is, by far, rarer and more precious than other types of rose typically used in cosmetics. All products are free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oils, alcohol, propylene glycol, synthetic colorants and synthetic perfumes.