Kalin's Ultimate Swimbait Jig Head, 1 oz., Unpainted

The Ultimate Swimbait Jig Head is designed to fall level and deliver superb action, provoking game fish to strike and allowing you to pull them in. Suitable for all types of plastic bait, the barbs on this jig head hold it securely until you’re ready to remove it. With a black nickel construction and Mustad ULTRAPOINT hook, the Kalin’s Ultimate Swimbait Jig Head is built for reliable and lasting performance. FEATURES: Weighted for excellent action Falls level Barbs hold bait secure Black nickel construction Mustad ULTRAPOINT hooks Suitable for all types of plastic baits Kalin’s SPECS: Model: SB383 Weight: 3/8 oz. Hook Size: 3/0 Pack Qty: 3 Model: SB123 Weight: 1/2 oz. Hook Size: 3/0 Pack Qty: 3 Model: SB343 Weight: 3/4 oz. Hook Size: 5/0 Pack Qty: 3 Model: SB13 Weight: 1 oz. Hook Size: 5/0 Pack Qty: 3 Model: SB11253 Weight: 1 1/2 oz. Hook Size: 5/0 Pack Qty: 3