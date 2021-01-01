Chi Styling Ultimate Treat Pack Value Set, One Size

What it DoesThis CHI Original Hairstyling Iron is an ideal tool for all your creative styling and finishing needs. The smooth gliding plates straighten hair in fewer passes, allowing for faster styling. Award winning CHI 1 inch ceramic plates. Creates silky, shiny hair instantly. Kit also includes CHI Iron Guard 8oz, CHI Paddle Brush and LED Mirror.Features Â· 1 in. Ceramic floating plates Â· 40 second heat up Â· Max temperature of up to 392Â°F Â· 11 ft. Professional length swivel cord for tangle prevention Â· Dual voltage for international travel, but requires an adapter Â· 2 Year manufacturer's warranty Â· Flash quick 30-second heat up Â· Concerns: Straight + Smooth Â· # of Heat Settings: 1 Â· Concerns: Straight + Smooth Â· Plate Size: 1 Inch Â· Care: Wipe Clean Â· Country of Origin: Imported How to Use Take 1-2 inch sections of hair. Hold section of hair above the root, clamp the iron at the root of the hair and move the iron slowly to the end of the hair.IngredientsCyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Silk, Aqua/Water/Eau, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl CinnamalConcerns: Straight + SmoothBase Material: 80% Ceramic, 20% Other 5% Or LessCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Made in US