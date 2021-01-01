Ultra Bright Solar USB Rechargeable Bike Light - Headlight & Tail Light Set- Fits All Bicycles, Hybrid, Road, MTB, with Quick Release

USB OUTPUT - It can charge your cell phone and USB tail light, So your electronic device on the bike has a steady stream of solar energy. Universal USB output 5V Voltage, 0.5A Current. INTEGRATED HORN - 5 sounds, 140 dB loud Speaker, Long press 5 seconds to change bell sound. Very Loud. POWER SOURSE - Solar energy generation & USB rechargeable (USB input).With solar panel, It can automatically charge in the sun. Built-in 2000mAh high quality rechargeable lithium battery, Environmental protection, Save your money, Safe and Efficient. BIKE HEADLIGHT - Max 350 lumens (Effective distance 600ft) front bike light, Ultra bright, 4 Mode and Light perception control mode(light automatically switch on/off), Click button to change mode. Waterproof, rainproof, No worry about rain. BIKE TAIL LIGHT - USB rechargeable, 4 mode, waterproof, Horizontal or vertical installation, Up and down 45 degree angle adjustable, Easy to install and remove. 150 Lumens 700 ft visible.