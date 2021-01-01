Shock Doctor Ultra Compression Ice Hockey Shorts, Medium, Black

Ideal for elite hockey players seeking a compression fit under hockey pants, the Shock Doctor® Ultra Compression Hockey Shorts feature an AirCore hard cup and stretch mesh fabric for ultimate compression, comfort and support. Protection to Play Ultra Jock Comfort Fit cup-lock pocket secures the cup pocket in a more natural position Cup stays in place during play AirCore hard cup offers impact protection and unrestricted mobility Enhanced Mobility, Limited Distractions 4-way Airflow stretch mesh in key areas for maximum ventilation and range of motion Bio-shape design matches the natural skating stance AirCore hard cup is 30% lighter than traditional molded cups Ultra comfort fit micro knit premium waistband Additional Details Style: 373-0107M Shock Doctor