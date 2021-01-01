Motorola Ultra Fast DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem

Model MB8600 supports ultra fast DOCSIS 3.1 and also falls back to the fastest DOCSIS 3.0 32x8 speeds. It features low latency, for the fast response needed for many interactive games. Model MB8600 supports Ethernet Port bonding, essential for delivering 1 Gbps and higher speeds. It includes DOCSIS 3.1 Active Queue Management (AQM), which accelerates page loads, gaming, and video conferencing. Motorola extras including advanced surge and lightning protection, easy installation, a 2-year warranty, and superb customer support, Model MB8600 is a great choice for customers who want ultra fast cable modem performance both today and for years to come. MB8600 is certified for Comcast XFINITY, Comcast Business, and Cox Communications and typically saves $120 per year in cable modem rental charges.