Skechers Ultra Flex Wash Printed Knit Slip-On Shoes

Advance orders ship week of 8/23/21. Fall forecast in the weather app? Maybe not yet... But that's why these Ultra Flex knit Skechers make total sense right now: their fresh, airy mesh design solves the in-between-season shoe dilemma, while comfy-to-the-max memory foam and a lightweight midsole make them the sole solution for endless summer days and everything leafy, crisp, and pumpkin spice (yeah, we're going there). And even more awesome? They're easily cleaned in your machine! So basically, a wear, wear, wear, wash, repeat situation. From Skechers.