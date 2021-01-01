Revlon Ultra HD Snap Nail Colors, Natural Rich Glossy Nail Polish, 100% Vegan Formula, No Base and Top Coat Needed - 010 Marigold Maven

1-coat full coverage nail color that’s quick drying, easy to apply, and isn’t made with all those controversial ingredients. Polish on the 100% vegan, clean polish and in seconds, see a glossy, vibrant manicure and pedicure that dry in a snap! This nail enamel cares for your nails, thanks to a caring and strengthening complex of hexnal, shea butter, and green botanicals like spinach, avocado and green tea. Painting your tips yourself We created an ergonomic cap, so it’s extra easy to polish your nails at home, and a flat brush for your smoothest manicure yet. Pick your shade. There are 24 gorgeous options for matching your fashion ensemble, or just how you’re feeling that day.