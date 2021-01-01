REVLON Ultra HD Snap Natural Rich Glossy Nail Polish Colors, 100% Vegan Formula, No Base and Top Coat Needed, 012 Driven, 0.27 Fl Oz

1 coat full coverage: has the pigment load of 2 coats in 1 for rich, opaque color-for a professional-looking manicure that dries in a snap Clean & 20-free: the 100% vegan polish is made with more than 78% natural ingredients and is formulated without 20 controversial nail color ingredients Easy application: the ergonomic cap and flat 320-bristle brush make it Easy to apply streak-free color. Even with your non-dominant hand! Caring & Strengthening: formulated with a complex of hexnal, shea butter, and green botanicals like spinach, avocado, and green tea 24 shades: Available in 24 never-boring shades to match your outfit, aesthetic, or mood