ultracor Ultra High Python KO Legging in Black. - size S (also in M) ultracor Ultra High Python KO Legging in Black. - size S (also in M) Self: 43% poly 43% nylon 14% lycraLining: 65% nylon 35% lycra. High stretch compression performance fabric. Second-skin fit. High-medium support. Made in USA. ULTR-WP52. ASLK10003017H. With over 16 years of experience in the fashion industry and a successful internationally-recognized brand under her belt, ultracor founder Asha Kai set out to start her newest business venture. As a native California resident and a mom of two, Asha was on a mission to be the healthiest and fittest version of herself. She wanted to create a legging which was as functional as it was fashionable - giving her the extra support she needed with any activity thrown her way. After having tested out multiple brands, she realized there was nothing on the market that was both functional and fashionable. Asha teamed up with her longtime business and life partner to create a brand utilizing the most cutting-edge technologies available today. Together, they developed a product that was purely unique to the fashion space - using lasers, digital printers, and bonding technology, ultracor was born.