Paige Ultra High-Rise Cindy in Lovesong Distressed/Tuned Hem

Enjoy fun weekends in the soft, comfortable, and stylish PAIGE Ultra High-Rise Cindy Distressed/Tuned Hem. PAIGE Vintage takes all of the work out of breaking in your favorite pair of vintage jeans. We've combined the comfort of stretch with everything you love about authentic vintage denim to create super soft jeans that feel perfectly lived-in from the very first wear. Cut from PAIGE Vintage denim and has marbling all-over for a cool retro-inspired look. This ultra high-rise, perfectly straight jean is lean through the leg and finishes at the ankle. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Distressed back pocket. Raw hem. 93% cotton, 5% polyester, 2% spandex. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 39 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size 26, inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.