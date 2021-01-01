MyChelle Dermaceuticals Ultra Hyaluronic Hydrating Cream, Nourish & Hydrating Botanical Blend Of Resistem Plant Stem Cells, 1.0 Fl Ounce, 1 Fl Oz

Apply 1-2 pumps to face and neck twice daily after cleansing for best results. Follow with sun protection in the morning. Shake well before use. Sodium Hyaluronate(L) Sodium salt of Hyaluronic Acid: a natural component of human skin. Surges water deep into the skin, helps improve skin pliability to relieve the appearance of fine lines, maintain hydration, and prevent transepidermal water loss. Squalane-Emollient and moisturizing, it prevents water loss from the skin. Strong antioxidant that protects from the environment, UV damage, and helps to reduce the formation of age spots. Resistem Plant Stem Cells - Plant extract obtained by stem cell culture of GlobulariaCordifolia. Helps the skin to build its own anti-aging defense system and enhances natural skin glow.