So rich, so pretty. This mask will replenish moisture and instantly soften the most dry, damaged strands. Its safe to use every time you wash or from time-to-time when youre in need of major conditioning. Design house: Kristin Ess. Series: Ultra Hydrating Curl Repair Mask. Gender: Unisex. Category: Hair Care. SubType: Masks & Peals. Beauty group: Hair. Size: 6.7 oz. Barcode: 840797129429. Ultra Hydrating Curl Repair Mask by Kristin Ess for Unisex - 6.7 oz Masque. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.