Shock Doctor Ultra Knee Support w/ Bilateral Hinges, XXL, Black

Stay supported throughout any activity with the Shock Doctor® Ultra Knee Support with Bilateral Hinges. Bilateral support hinges ensure stability and protection with every move, keeping you on top of your game. An anatomical pre-curved design offers fit, comfort and stability. Four-way stretch Lycra® mesh at the back of the knee keeps you comfortable, cool and dry. FEATURES: Designed to support moderate to major ligament sprains, muscle strains and unstable joints X-Fit® strap provides additional stability by wrapping leg with a comfort strap that overlaps the hinge to maximize stability during flex Lycra® mesh at the back of the knee promotes airflow during rigorous activities N-Tex™ air-flow vented neoprene keeps moisture out, promotes therapeutic warmth and healing Antimicrobial technology helps to reduce odor causing bacteria Anatomical pre-curved design for fit, comfort and performance Bilateral support hinges provide stability and protection throughout any activity Tempered aluminum stays provide additional knee stability Finger tabs help the brace slide on the knee easily Open patella Latex free Do not apply over open wounds Note: This product is not a substitute for medical care. Always seek a professional for the diagnosis and treatment of pain, injury or irritation. Model: 875