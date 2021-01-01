Shock Doctor Ultra Knit Ankle Brace with Figure-6 Strap, Medium, Black

Limit rolling, sprains and ankle discomfort by stabilizing your joints and improving therapeutic circulation with the Shock Doctor® Ultra Knit Ankle Brace with Figure-6 Strap. Comfortable Compression Ultra Knit compression improves therapeutic circulation Weave pattern is breathable and moisture-wicking Anatomical non-bunching design contours for long-wear comfort Support and Stability Figure-6 strap configuration stabilizes joints Engineered with flexible side stays integrated into comfort gel pads for enhanced support and protection Key Details Ankle brace with figure-6 strap Improves circulation and stabilizes joints