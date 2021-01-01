Wilson Ultra Men's Complete 13 Piece Right Handed Golf Club Set & Stand, Yellow: 13-piece package golf set complete with a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-PW, putter, bag, and 3 head covers Right hand men's standard length on all clubs Designed with the beginner golfer in mind Matching head covers for driver, fairway wood, and hybrid Oversized 460cc titanium head with flex graphite shaft Widened and higher lofted club face allows for easy alignment Helps to increase distance and control Helps add accuracy to your aim Flex graphite shaft Provides excellent height and trajectory from places that might be hard to hit Compact head shape aligns easily and promotes confidence True temper steel shaft Widen face for better contact on all hits Perimeter weight and lower center of gravity for increased launch angle True temper steel shafts High MOI for easy alignment and more accurate puts Improved feel grip Steel shaft Durable backpack style carry bag Auto deploy stand Lightweight so it works great for walking or to easily strap to any cart Multiple storage pockets to fit all your golf essentials Driver Fairway wood Hybrid 6 iron 7 iron 8 iron 9 iron Pitching wedge Putter Bag 3 head covers