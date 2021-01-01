Dr Teal's Ultra Moisturizing Soothe & Sleep Body Wash with Lavender, 24 Oz.

Dr Teal’s moisturizing Body Wash cleanses, hydrates and conditions skin, restoring its original softnessLavender essence has soothing properties that are known to promote a better night’s sleepDr Teal’s Body Wash features Aloe Vera, Shea Butter and Vitamin E to nourish and moisturize, while Pure Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate U.S.P.) helps relieve tired, achy musclesFor a refreshing experience gently massage all over your body with a pouf or washcloth for ultra-moisture and total rejuvenationParaben and phthalate free and never tested on animals