Shock Doctor Ultra PowerStride Ice Hockey Shorts, Small, Black

Offering compression below the waist with enhanced venting on the inner thighs, the Shock Doctor® Ultra PowerStride Hockey Shorts offer the perfect combination of lightweight comfort and performance. Protection to Play Ultra Jock Comfort Fit cup-lock pocket secures the cup pocket in a more natural position Cup stays in place during play AirCore hard cup offers impact protection and unrestricted mobility Enhanced Mobility, Limited Distractions PowerStride hypbrid design combines the best of loose and compression technologies Ultra Comfort cup pocket for unparalleled cup retention, position stability and comfort fit AirCore hard cup is 30% lighter than traditional molded cup Ultra comfort fit micro knit premium waistband Additional Details Style: 375-0107M Shock Doctor