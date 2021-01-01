The Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil Dry Day Pack is a 22L, packable, waterproof daypack. This pack is made from siliconized Cordura fabric, made from a nylon yarn used for its strength. The fabric is also used in pack covers. This pack rocks double stitched seams that Are also sealed with High-Density PU seam tape. The unique double hypalon roll-top is non-wicking and creates a good seal. Resistant to water and packs into its own tiny stuff sack, the pack comes complete with a carabiner key ring attachment. The compression lacing system on the front provides secure additional storage, great for a bag of chips. 'Cause they won't get crushed in the bottom of your bag and Are easily accessible. Features of the Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil Dry Day Pack Double stitched seams and fully tape sealed construction Ultra-Sil High strength and lightweight Cordura® brand fabric Ultra-Sil fabric and hypalon roll-top for water-resistant Performance Reflective compression lacing system Not intended for situations where the pack will be submerged