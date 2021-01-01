Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. The Movado dot appears at the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 35 mm, case thickness: 6.3 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Movado Ultra Slim White Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 0607170.