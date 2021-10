What it is: A pair of highly intelligent eye creams that visibly brighten dark circles and smooth deep-set eyes for younger-looking skin. What it does: Elemis' innovative Line Fighting Complex targets deep-set lines and loss of elasticity for a dramatically smoother eye contour. The Morning Eye Balm, formulated with a Triple Targeted Dermal Complex, helps reduce the appearance of puffiness, brightens dark circles and tightens for a lifted look.