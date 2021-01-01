Resfeber Ultra Stretched Ripped Skinny Jeans 1901 - 14 - Also in: 16, 10, 4, 8, 2, 6, 12

Vintage Wash - Design: Classic five-pockets, zip fly with button closure. Stretchy, ripped holes, slim through hip and thigh with a skinny leg. - High Quality: Made of soft denim cotton fabric, even after repeated wearing, this denim stays true to original form. - Slim Fit: These distressed jeans hug your curves for a perfect fit, highlighting your silhouette and keeping you chic. - Match: Different style can be chosen from unique you. Our ripped jeans matches with tees and heels (or boots) would be a good choice.