Innovative Primeknit+ with Tailored Fibre Placement brings a precision fit to a running shoe set on Boost(TM) cushioning tested in a NASA micro-gravity lab. Supportive elements in the heel and sole promote distraction-free energy return with every stride, while grippy webbed rubber brings traction without added weight to the tread. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Stability: helps