Springy, responsive Boost(TM) cushioning fuses comfort and performance in a running shoe sporting underfoot torsion to maximize the energy return of every stride. Innovative Primeknit+ brings a precision fit that pairs with grippy rubber in the tread for durable, reliable traction. The upper is crafted with Primeblue fabric, which is made of Parley Ocean Plastic(R) recycled waste that's collected at beaches and coastal communities before it