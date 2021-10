Springy, responsive Boost(TM) cushioning fuses comfort and performance in a running shoe set on a neutral base and a distinctively pebbled sole. The Primeknit sock upper wraps your foot in breathable support, with integrated laces offering a secure, distraction-free fit. Built-in stabilization technologies and a grippy rubber tread help each stride move naturally from heel strike to toe-off. The upper is crafted with Primeblue fabric, which is