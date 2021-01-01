ADIDAS ULTRABOOST PB Sneaker, Size 8.5 in Core Black/Silver Met. at Nordstrom Rack

We're in a race to create a sustainable future, and we want you to join us. These adidas running shoes are made with plastic that's reclaimed from beaches and coastal communities. The ultra lightweight upper rides on a responsive midsole so you can face down the hills and push the pace on the flats. Hits of pink unify the globe with a call for equality and change. Round toe Lace-up vamp Seamless stretch mesh upper Boost midsole cushioning Stretchweb with Continental™ Rubber Textile upper, rubber sole Imported