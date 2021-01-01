Vans UltraCush(r) Sea Esta

Whether you're boardwalk strollin' or chillin' around town, the high-performance cushioning of the Vans UltraCush Sea Esta flip flops take your laid-back look to a whole other level. Sandals utilize the UltraCush footbed, a memory-foam cushion designed with both anatomical arch support and a checkerboard texture to promote airflow. Faux-leather straps with soft, synthetic rubber-backed fabric for durability and next-to-skin softness. Constructed with water-based dyes and glues. Soft, textile toe post. Low-profile rubber cupsole with updated waffle grip to improve traction. OTW logo placed at the back. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size Men's 12, Women's 13.5, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.