EVOLVh UltraFlex Hairspray (8.5 )

The UltraFlex Hairspray from EVOLVh is fast-drying and lightweight hairspray that provides a strong, flexible hold that is never stiff or sticky. Formulated with tapioca starch and flax, this hairspray gives hair hold, body and shine. The versatile hairspray can be used on wet or dry hair, and works as an alternative to dry shampoo for refreshing your hair or adding volume, while also removing oils on the days you skip a wash.Key Ingredients:Tapioca Starch: gives hold and shine for a pliable or hard hold without dulling the hair or becoming stickyFlax: builds body and adds hold and shineRice Bran Extract and Cumin Seed Oil: guard against heat damage and provide UV protectionRed Raspberry Seed Oil: provides exceptional moisturizing and strengthening properties in addition to UV protectionKey Benefits:Styles or holds hair in place without the crunchApply to wet or dry hair for improved styling and manageabilityBuilds volume and adds textureAbsorbs excess oils, a great alternative to dry shampoo Adds shine and reduces frizz