Ultralight Hanging Rack Folding Cookware Storage Triangle Racks Clothes Shelf Up to 8kg Outdoor Camping Picnic Travel-A

Specification: ColorBlackMaterialAluminum AlloyMedium Rack Size30.5 x 16.7 x 25.5 inches (LxWxH)Large Rack Size35.8 x 25.2 x 37.8 inches (LxWxH)Storage Bag Size17.9 x 4.7 inchesFeatures:?CAMPING TRIANGLE STORAGE RACK: Light and portable, quick to build, plastic steel hook. You can dry clothes outdoors, and cookware food. QUICK CONSTRUCTION: The tripod structure, after setting the angle, will be similar to the magnet, and automatically attract the construction. MOVABLE PLASTIC STEEL HOOKS: Each shelf comes with 5 plastic steel hooks, which you can use to pull camping cookware sets or camping lights. COMPACT STORAGE, EASY TO CARRY: The rack can be disassembled and folded, light and compact, easy to carry, put in the storage bag. EXCELLENT MATERIAL: The triangular rack is made of aluminum alloy, which is light, high load-bearing, strong and durable. The max load can achieve 8kg.