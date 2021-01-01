Ultralight Jumpsuit - M/L - Also in: XXS/XS

This unisex, full body suit is constructed from waterproof fabric, offering neck to ankle coverage in wet-weather conditions. The style features a front zipper opening, cargo pockets on the chest and legs. adjustable drawstring foot openings, and an adjustable elastic cord at the waist. Ultralight Jumpsuit is constructed from Rains' signature ultralightweight fabric that is both waterproof and breathable. The unique fabric is achievable through an ultralightweight, knitted backside and a semi-shine, transparent PU surface. The combination results in a sheer, semi-shine fabric that's nearly weightless when worn. Yet still waterproof.