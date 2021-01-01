Please download or print the Mammut Flying with Avalanche Airbags document, and review it in detail before using this avalanche pack. Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Mammut Ultralight Removable 3.0 Airbag Removable Airbag System 3.0: ultra-lightweight; very small packing volume; removable and transferable; height-adjustable deployment handle; Airbag balloon in bright signal color Diagonal ski carrier Ice pick / pole holder Side compression straps Fully zipped access into the main compartment from the back Hydration system compatible Removable back padding can be used as cushion to sit on